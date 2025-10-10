Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): A woman was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Sirathu after the culprit slit her throat. Following the incident, the police launched an investigation into the incident and arrested the culprit, Balbeer Singh Patel following an encounter, officials said.

Circle Officer Sirathu, Satendra Tiwari, informed that the police team analysed the CCTV footage related to the crime, after which the accused was arrested. The officials have recovered murder weapon, motorcycle and victim's mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

"On 8 October, a woman was murdered in Sirathu by slitting her throat... The police team tasked to investigate analysed the CCTV footage and interrogated people, and on the basis of that, Balbeer Singh Patel was arrested after an encounter. The murder weapon has been recovered from his possession, along with a motorcycle and the victim's mobile phone," Tiwari told reporters.

Furthermore, during the encounter, the accused fired at the police and was shot in his leg during retaliatory fire. He was sent to the hospital for treatment and will be presented in court on Friday.

"During the face-off, he fired at the police and in retaliatory fire by the police, a bullet hit his leg... He has been arrested and sent for treatment and he will be produced in the court today... He solely planned and executed the crime. He was the lover of the victim before her marriage," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

