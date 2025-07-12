Bhubaneswar, Jul 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will attend the fifth convocation ceremony of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday, an official said here.

She will give away 59 gold medals to 31 students and confer degrees to 643 healthcare professionals.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said, "President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will grace the convocation as the Chief Guest and bless the graduating students with her esteemed presence.”

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and several Union ministers will also attend the programme.

Founded in 2003, the Institute has become a symbol of trust not only in Odisha but also in the neighbouring states, fulfilling its mission of bridging regional disparities in tertiary healthcare, Biswas said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Director General of Police YB Khurania visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar campus to oversee preparation for the President's visit.

