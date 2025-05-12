Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday accused the state government of harassing and arresting innocent Hindu youths in connection with the communal violence in parts of Murshidabad district during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

He alleged that the real perpetrators—'jihadi elements' behind the violence—have been allowed to go scot-free.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari claimed that two innocent youths were arrested recently in connection with the violence in Dhulian, Suti and Shamsherganj areas for allegedly speaking out against atrocities on Hindus during the April 11–12 unrest.

"Innocent people are being harassed and detained for opening their mouths," he said, adding, "Most Hindu youths from the Dhulian–Shamsherganj belt have fled their homes. Is it believable that Hindus, who are numerically a minority in these areas—just 18 to 20 per cent of the population—could have indulged in arson, loot and vandalism?"

Adhikari alleged that Hindu residents were being unfairly targeted, while key culprits behind acts of arson, looting and even murder remained untouched.

He warned the Mamata Banerjee-led government to stop the alleged victimisation or face a district-wide movement by the BJP.

He also said the party would provide legal support to the arrested youths.

Reiterating his earlier claims, Adhikari said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her visit to Murshidabad, "did not visit nine of the most affected locations" and avoided Betbona village under Shamsherganj, where displaced Hindu families sought her attention.

"She confined herself to an administration building and a police camp," Adhikari alleged.

He further criticised the alleged withdrawal of police protection from outside the Bharat Sevashram Sangha ashram in Beldanga, claiming it was done because Kartik Maharaj, a monk from the ashram, had repeatedly slammed the state's handling of the Murshidabad riots and highlighted attacks on Hindus by jihadis.

On the issue of cross-border infiltration, Adhikari blamed the state government for not cooperating with the BSF, saying: "Since day one, the state has refused to provide land at several points on the Indo-Bangladesh border for setting up BSF camps. The state is not fulfilling its responsibility."

In response, TMC leader Joyprakash Majumdar dismissed Adhikari's allegations, accusing him of attempting to polarise the situation along communal lines.

"BJP leaders like Adhikari are busy with their diabolical game of playing the Hindutva card. He is peddling lies about the Murshidabad violence. The administration has taken all necessary steps to bring the culprits to justice. The situation is normal now, and people like Adhikari are only giving communal twists to everything," Majumdar said.

