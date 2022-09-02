Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], September 2 (ANI): The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on Friday was shifted to a district hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Police arrested Sharanaru for the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls and following the case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody today.

He was brought to Chitradurga district jail. Police will seek police remand in open court today.

"The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested," said Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Karnataka.

Kumar has earlier said, "The due procedure will be followed. Medical test and investigations will be done as per the procedure. He will also be produced before the judge."

Speaking to media persons, Chitradurga SP Parashurama K had said, "We arrested him (Chief of Sri Murugha Mutt) in the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) case. The second accused is being questioned. She is in our custody. There is no political pressure on us. After the medical checkup, we will present the seer before the magistrate."

On Tuesday, the District Sessions Court in Chitradurga adjourned the anticipatory bail petition of the chief pontiff of the Murugha Mutt to September 1.

An FIR under the POCSO Act has been registered against the pontiff of the influential Muruga Mutt in Chitradurga after minor girls made allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The FIR has been filed against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga. According to the FIR, the girls were abused for over two years.

Many leaders of the state and across the country have reacted to this matter.

Speaking about it, Lahar Singh Siroya, BJP Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha said, "This is an extremely shocking and sad development. Each time something like this happens it shakes our confidence in our own surroundings, and in our own people. As a society, we owe it to ourselves that these allegations are probed thoroughly and impartially. The Karnataka government and all political parties have to ensure that there are no pulls, pressures, politics and interference in this case. The girls deserve nothing but justice."

Speaking about the same, Karnataka minister V Somanna on Monday said, "Let the police investigate the case and let the truth come out. It is not appropriate to speak on the case as an investigation is underway," Somanna said. (ANI)

