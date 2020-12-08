Ganderbal(Jammu and Kashmir)[India], December 8 (ANI): Mir Muskan-un-Nisa, a resident of Arampora village of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir, who is among winners of this year's 'HerRising Awards' in the category of "women starters", is keen to continue her research in medicinal plants.

Muskan-un-Nisa, who is a research scholar at SKUAST (Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir) said she feels that she has become an inspiration for all those girls in the remote villages of Ganderbal who want to pursue their dreams.

Also Read | Meenakshi Lekhi Reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s House Arrest Claim, Says ‘He is Excellent at Drama’.

"I feel that I have become an inspiration for all those girls in the remote villages of Ganderbal who want to pursue their dreams and move forward in life in various professions," she said.

Muskan-un-Nisa said she has been interested in forestry since her childhood.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Govt's Mor Zameen Mor Makan Scheme: Turning Dreams Into Reality.

"My research is based on the same field. A deep interest in debate competitions and martial arts polished my skills. During my bachelor's degree, I participated in national-level debate competitions and brainstorming sessions. In one of these sessions on 'reorientation agricultural education', my ideas and opinions got appreciated. We landed with a Rs 30-crore project by World Bank," she said.

Muskan-un-Nisa said she wants to continue her research in medicinal plants.

"This will help me gain more knowledge and confidence to achieve more," she said.

She said 'HerRising Award' evaluates a woman's achievement and her forward-thinking. The award was given to her virtually.

"Based on my vision and level of persistence, my application got selected for the felicitation," she said.

Zeeshan Ahmad, brother of Muskan-un-Nisa, said they were proud of her achievements.

"She is my younger sister and every sister of mine has achieved what she has wished for. We are very proud that Muskan has done the same. We are immensely proud of her, entire Kashmir is proud of her," he said.

HerRising Awards seek to recognise women who are rising at their organisations as a result of their commitment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)