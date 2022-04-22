New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Backing the statement of Uttar Pradesh cleric Tauqir Raza where he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Dhritarashtra', another Muslim cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi on Friday backed Raza and questioned 'how much can a particular community tolerate violence', adding that there will be some reaction to a particular action.

His remarks came amid recent incidents of violence reported in some parts of the country.

Rashidi's reaction came to the statement of Muslim cleric Raza where he said, "If the PM like 'Dhritarashtra' (the blind king in the epic Mahabharata) remains deaf and blind to the atrocities committed against Muslims then no one can stop another 'Mahabharat' from happening in India."

Days after the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri where communal violence broke out on April 16, Uttar Pradesh cleric Tauqir Raza has given a call for a 'jail bharo' agitation after Eid if the government does not "mend its ways" alleging that a one-sided investigation was being conducted in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Rashidi said, "The type of situation and the atmosphere of hatred being spread in the country, how much can a particular community tolerate violence?"

He further said, "During the Ram Navami procession, stone-pelting cases were reported in many places. There are talks about it but no one is talking about why is this happening."

"If you chant the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan standing at the gate of the mosque, if you demean Muslims and abuse them, then it is obvious that there will be a reaction to such actions," Rashidi said.

The cleric said, "When the Prime Minister can speak about mob lynching and other issues like caw slaughtering, then he should also speak about the violence reported in the Shobha Yatras."

"Religion is not about violence and creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred. Our religion is inclusive and it is about love and togetherness. We are known for our culture in the whole world. It is the responsibility of both communities to maintain this," he added. (ANI)

