Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): Muslim community in Hyderabad on Tuesday staged a protest against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizwi, who is alleged to have made objectionable comments about Prophet Mohammed in his book.

Residents of the Shaikpet region of the district shouted slogans against Rizwi and burnt his effigy after hanging it.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin True Example of Public-Private Partnership, Says ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava.

Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist said while talking to ANI, "We have come together in our locality to protest against Wasim Rizwi who has disrespected Prophet Mohammed. We demand the Centre and the state government to give strict punishment to him otherwise these protests will continue. The centre is shielding him and providing him security. I urge people to take to the streets and protest in a constitutional way."

Meanwhile, An FIR has been registered against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi in Hyderabad for using objectionable statements on Prophet Mohammed in his book titled 'Muhammad'.

Also Read | Noida International Airport to Bring Up to Rs 35,000 Crore in Investment, One Lakh Jobs, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The case was lodged against Rizvi based on a complaint filed by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimee (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the former's book on Prophet Mohammed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Owaisi had filed a complaint in Hyderabad against Wasim Rizvi over his remark. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)