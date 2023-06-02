Washington DC, June 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction with journalists at the National Press Club in Washington DC on Thursday, claimed that the 'Muslim League is a "completely secular party". Responding to a question on the Congress's alliance with Muslim League in Kerala, Rahul said, "Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about them. I think the person (reporter) hasn't studied the Muslim League."

He was fielding questions from journalists during a free-wheeling conversation at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday. Responding to ANI's question on Opposition unity, Rahul said his party was holding regular dialogue with all the Opposition parties, adding that "quite a lot of good work is happening" in that regard.

Rahul Gandhi Defends Muslim League:

#WATCH | Washington, DC: ..." Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League...": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on being asked about Congress's alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala pic.twitter.com/wXWa7t1bb0 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

"The opposition is pretty well united, and it's getting more & more united. We are having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening there. It's a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we are competing with the Opposition. So a bit of give and take is required. But I am confident that it (a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre) will happen," Rahul said.

Over the course of his ongoing visit to the US, the Congress leader will visit San Francisco, Washington DC and New York.

