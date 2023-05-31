Union Minister Anurag Thakur has reacted to statements made by Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing visit to United States. "During his foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi insults India", Thakur told news agency ANI on Wednesday. PM Modi met almost 24 PMs and Presidents of the world & held over 50 meetings during his foreign visit recently, and when the Australian PM said that 'PM Modi is the Boss', Rahul Gandhi could not digest this, the latter added.