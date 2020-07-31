Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Smriti Irani, and Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday spoke to Muslim women across the country through video conferencing, one year after the passage of the Muslim Women's Right Protection Bill.

It was on July 31 last year that the Bill was passed in Parliament that led to the abolishing of the Triple Talaq. The bill had received the President's nod the next day.

Also Read | No Lockdown in Dehradun, Haridwar on August 1-2 for Eid Al-Azha and Raksha Bandhan: Uttarakhand Govt.

The day is being celebrated as 'Muslim Women's Right Day' or 'Muslim Mahila Adhikar Divas.'

Speaking to ANI, Haneef Ali, Member of Central Waqf Council said, "Today is a historic day. On this day, the Triple Talaq Bill was passed in Parliament. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad Law Minister, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. As the Bill was passed last year, we are celebrating Muslim Women's rights day for the first time today."

Also Read | Locust Attack in India: Immature Pink Tiddi Dal Swarms, Adult Yellow Hoppers Active in Several Districts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat.

"Today is a historic day, as on this day the Triple Talaq Bill was passed. I congratulate Prime Minister Modi Ji, Union Minister for Minorities Affair Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Earlier it was very easy to give Talaq, but now our community is happy," Siraj Unnisa Begum, senior BJP leader said.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Earlier many were angry when the prime minister suggested that the Triple Talaq must be abolished. However, it was criminalised. You can now find that the Triple Talaq has come down."

"Even as this country had a woman Prime Minister, it was PM Modi who thought of empowerment the women through initiatives like the construction of toilets, opening of bank accounts among others," Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani said.

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "This law is for women's rights and self-respect. The government will work on the ideas to make Muslim women digitally literate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)