New Delhi, March 5: Muthoot Group Chairman MG George Muthoot passed away here on Friday evening. He was 72. Muthoot Finance is one of the largest Gold Loan Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India. He was the third generation from his family to become the chairman of the Muthoot Group.

He was the trustee of the Indian Orthodox Church and was also a member of the National Executive Committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Muthoot Finance Company MD George Alexander Injured in Attack in Kerala.

He was also the Chairman of the FICCI Kerala State Council. George Muthoot was one of the six Malayalees who made it to the Forbes Magazine's Rich List last year.

