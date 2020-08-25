Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A 23-years-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with high-tension wires while on the way to his fields in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham and the incident took place at Biralsi village under the Charthawal police station.

Also Read | NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Re-Announced by National Testing Agency, Check Confirmed Time Table And Guidelines Here.

Following his death, irate villagers blocked the Thanabhawan-Muzaffarnagar road in protest.

According to SDM Deepak Kumar, the villagers were pacified and the body was sent for a post-mortem.

Also Read | Cyber Attack: Iranian Hackers Targeting Companies in India, Russia, Japan and China for Financial Gain, Says Report.

The electricity department gave a cheque for Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the deceased's family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)