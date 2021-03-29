Muzaffarnagar, Mar 29 (PTI) Police here on Monday arrested a history-sheeter, who had escaped from their custody last week, according to an official.

Imlakh, who is facing charges under the Gangster Act and has six cases lodged against himself, had escape when an irate mob attacked a police party at Sherpur village.

According to SSP Abhishek Yadav, police had lodged a case against several people in this connection and four of them were nabbed.

Imlakh has also been accused of supplying fake marksheets to people and his properties worth Rs 25 crore were attached last week.

