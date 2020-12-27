Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) The son of a local BJP leader in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has died due to COVID-19, according to his family.

Thirty-two-year-old Vinit Tyagi, the son of former BJP district president Devert Tyagi, died at a Ghaziabad hospital Saturday evening. He was cremated here on Sunday.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal and several BJP leaders expressed their condolences over Vinit Tyagi's death.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar recorded 26 more COVID-19 infections on Sunday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 369.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, four inmates of the district jail were among those found infected with the virus on Sunday.

