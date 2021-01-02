Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) An 83-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday, taking the toll in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district to 104, an official said.

Twenty-eight more coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the tally to 8,084, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.

The octogenarian, a resident of Muzaffarnagar town, was admitted on Sunday at a hospital in Meerut. There are 295 active cases in the district and the recoveries rose to 7,685 after 24 more people recuperated, the official said. PTI

