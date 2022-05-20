Muzaffarnagar, May 20 (PTI) An illegal arms factory in the district was busted and four people were arrested with seizure of a cache of weapons, police said on Friday.

Eleven pistols, 58 barrels and various parts of weapons were seized from the illegal arms unit in a operation by the Special Task Force at Kulhedi village under Charthawal police station area this evening, Police Superintendent (STF) Kuldeep Narain said.

The four arrested accused were identified as Mehtab, Tajbul, Naushad and woman Sanjida, he said.

The gang was involved in supplying arms in western Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

