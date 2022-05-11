Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 10 (PTI) The police have arrested two men after a person was killed and his minor son injured in a celebratory firing during a wedding here, police said on Tuesday.

The police said 35-year old Sonu, a relative of the groom, was killed and his three-year old son was injured in the celebratory firing at Badsu village under the Ratenpuri police station limits here late on monday night.

Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said a case was registered following the incident.

"Two wedding guest -- Robin and Jal Singh have been arrested them. They were found involved in celebratory firing," he said.

