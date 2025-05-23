Muzaffarnagar, May 23 (PTI) Muzaffarnagar police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) on Thursday busted a drug-smuggling gang and allegedly recovered more than 850 kilograms of doda post (poppy husk), valued at Rs 70 lakh, along with more than Rs 10 lakh in cash, officials said Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar told reporters that the operation was conducted in the Purkazi police station area based on a tip-off about smugglers transporting narcotics from Uttarakhand.

"One accused, Jaidev, was arrested during the raid, while another suspect, Babli, managed to escape," he said.

According to the SSP, the gang was actively involved in supplying drugs to various parts of Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

"The total quantity of 'doda post' recovered is 851.63 kg, and its estimated market value is around Rs 70 lakh. We have also recovered over Rs 10 lakh cash from the arrested individual," Kumar said.

In recognition of the efforts of the police team, the SSP announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000.

