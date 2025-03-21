Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Mar 21 (PTI) The Muzaffarpur bandh called by right-wing outfits against the alleged demolition of a temple, located inside the railway station premises, passed off peaceful in the district on Friday with no report of any violence, officials said.

A large number of security personnel were deployed at all sensitive places in the district.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrata Sen told PTI, "The bandh passed off peacefully. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the district."

Echoing a similar view, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muzaffarpur, Sushil Kumar told PTI, "The Muzaffarpur bandh call given by some organisations remained peaceful on Friday. A large number of security personnel were deployed at all sensitive places in the district to handle the situation. Protests by the organisations also passed off peacefully."

Several right-wing outfits called for a shutdown and took to the streets in protest against the recent demolition of a temple, located inside the premises of Muzaffarpur railway stations, by the authorities concerned.

The temple was demolished on March 10, 2025.

Talking to reporters, Ramesh Kejriwal of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), said, "The temple was demolished in the name of development…. it must be rebuilt. It was an old temple... "

