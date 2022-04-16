Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Apr 16 (PTI) Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Amar Kumar Paswan was on Saturday leading by over 11,620 votes over his nearest rival Baby Kumari of the BJP in the bypoll to Bihar's Bochahan assembly constituency, an Election Commission official said.

Paswan secured 26,623 votes, while Kumari got 15,003 after the eighth round of counting, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 20.60 Crore Unutilized COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Still Available with States, UTs, Says Centre.

Vikassheel Insaan Party's Geeta Kumari was in the third position with 13,512 votes.

The counting of votes for the assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district is underway.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2022 Result Live: Know Prize Money and Other Details; Check Punjab Lottery Live Draw Winners’ List Here.

By-poll to the seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Around 59.20 per cent of 2,90,544 voters had exercised their franchise in the by-election to the assembly segment on April 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)