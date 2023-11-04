Aizawl, Nov 4 (PTI) A 33-year-old Myanmar national was arrested from Mizoram's Champhai district for possessing heroin worth Rs 2 crore, an official said on Friday.

Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles and the excise department carried out a joint operation at Tlangsam area in the district, she said.

During the operation, 295.2 gm of heroin was recovered from the possession of the accused, the official said.

She added that the Myanmar national and the seized contraband worth Rs 2 crore were handed over to the department in Champhai for further legal proceedings.

