Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): As many as 13 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs, including party's floor leader N Chandrababu Naidu, were suspended for one day from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly after they created a ruckus during a discussion on help to farmers worst affected by Cyclone Nivar.

After being suspended from the House, the legislators led by Naidu sat on the steps outside the Assembly in protest against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

Also Read | BSF Raising Day 2020: Know Day, History And Significance of the Foundation Day on 56th Border Security Force.

"Telugu Desam National Party president Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu sat at the entrance of the AP Assembly in protest against the AP Government's apathy towards thousands of farmers who have lost their everything due to #CycloneNivar," TDP said in a tweet.

TDP MLAs and MLCs organised a protest rally near the Andhra Pradesh assembly on the first day of the session, demanding immediate compensation to the farmers adversely affected by Nivar cyclone.

Also Read | BSF Raising Day 2020: Here Are Quotes, HD Images and Messages on 56th Foundation Day of The Border Security Force.

Opposition MLAs and MLCs protested with placards and damaged crops. They alleged that the state is ruled by cheats. TDP members raised slogans against the YSRCP government and demanded providing Rs 10,000 to every poor family affected by the cyclone.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had on November 28 conducted an aerial survey of Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts affected by cyclone Nivar and announced Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia to the bereaved families.

Reddy said that financial aid of Rs 500 will be granted to those who have taken shelter in relief centres after the devastating cyclone.

Eight people lost their lives due to cyclone, which included six deaths in Chittoor and two in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday started with a condolence motion in memory of former president Pranab Mukherjee and singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The assembly condoled the demise of the two towering personalities and former MLAs of the house who passed away in the recent past. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)