Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15 (ANI): Freedom fighter and veteran Communist Party of India-(Marxist) leader, N Sankaraiah, passed away at the age of 102 in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday.

He was under treatment for fever and cold complications at Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

Following the news about his demise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the Hospital to pay his last respects.

Late N Sankaraiah's mortal remains will be kept at the CPI (M) Office before being taken to his residence.

Tamil Nadu Communist Party of India (Marxist) in a post on X said, "Comrade N. Sankaraiah (102), a centenarian Tamilian, passed away. He will live with us forever as a struggle history! Kudos to the friend!"

"Comrade N.S. Disappearance! A veteran leader of the Communist movement who led the student movement protests during the freedom struggle, #CPIM served as the former state secretary of Tamil Nadu, served as a member of the legislature twice, and was a freedom fighter," it added.

N Sankaraiah, a revered veteran leader and freedom fighter, played a significant role in the freedom struggle, leading various student movement protests.

His political career was marked by his tenure as CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary from 1995 to 2002.

He also served as a member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, representing both the Madurai West and Madurai East constituencies. (ANI)

