Visuals from the Police Station in Kaushambi where BKI terrorist has been kept. (Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 6 (ANI): Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said that the apprehended Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Lajar Masih is a key associate of Germany-based BKI operative Swaran Singh and was in direct contact with Pakistan's ISI.

The DGP said that Masih is wanted in multiple criminal cases in Punjab.

The apprehended terrorist has been kept at Kokhraj police station in Kaushambi distrcit of Uttar Pradesh.

In a social media post on X, DGP Yadav wrote, "In a well-coordinated joint operation by Uttar Pradesh Police & Punjab Police, arrested an active operative of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI, Lajar Masih s/o Kulwinder, a resident of Village Kurlian, PS Ramdas, Amritsar, Punjab, from the Kokhraj police station area, Kaushambi (UP)."

"The person was working under #Germany-based BKI operative Swaran Singh @ Jeevan Fauji and was in direct contact with #Pakistan's ISI. Swaran Singh @ Jeevan Fauji is a key associate of Pakistan-based BKI mastermind Harwinder Rinda and #USA-based BKI operative Happy Passian," the social media post reads.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1897496865412911532

The DGP stated that further investigations are underway in the case.

The post reads, "A significant cache of arms and explosives, including hand grenades and a foreign-made pistol, has been recovered from Lajar Masih. He is wanted in multiple criminal cases in #Punjab. Further investigations are underway."

"This significant breakthrough underscores the unwavering commitment of @PunjabPoliceInd and @Uppolice to national security. We remain vigilant and dedicated to neutralising terrorist networks and ensuring the safety and security of citizens," the DGP said.

Lajar Masih, an active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI module has been nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Police in a joint operation on Thursday.

The security personnel have also recovered illegal arms and explosives, including three active hand grenades, two active detonators, 13 cartridges and one foreign-made pistol from the possession of the terrorist.

UP STF and Police personnel disposed the explosives recovered from the terrorist.

According to the UP STF, the operation was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi district of the state at around 3.20 am.

The officials of the UP STF stated that according to the available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of BKI and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives.

The apprehended terrorist Lajar Masih is a resident of the Kurlian village of Punjab's Amritsar.

As per the police, this terrorist had escaped from judicial custody in Punjab on September 29, 2024. (ANI)

