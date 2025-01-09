New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday accused Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal of insulting people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, claiming that the former Delhi chief minister referred to them as fake voters.

In a post on X, Nadda shared two video clips of Kejriwal's remarks, one old and another made on Thursday after an AAP delegation visited the Election Commission, to target him.

"In fear of his defeat after looting Delhi for the past 10 years with his massive corruption and turning into a disaster for the city, Arvind Kejriwal in desperation has resorted to baseless comments against brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," the BJP leader alleged.

"People of Delhi will surely reply to him by throwing him out of power," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal accused the BJP of bringing people from Bihar and neighbouring UP to enrol them as voters in his constituency.

Nadda posted a video clip of the comment.

He also posted an old video of Kejriwal, then chief minister, that showed him purportedly saying that someone from Bihar buys Rs 500 train ticket to come to the national capital and receives treatment worth Rs 5 lakh for free in a government hospital.

