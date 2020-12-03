Dehradun, Dec 3 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda will reach Haridwar near here on Friday, beginning a four-day tour of Uttarakhand.

After meeting saints and seers in Haridwar, he will visit Dehradun on Saturday and stay here for the next three days during which he will participate in 14 organisational meetings, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said on Thursday.

Describing Nadda's visit as historic, Bhagat said after reaching Haridwar on Friday evening, the party president will worship the Ganga at Har ki Pairi and take part in the evening ‘aarti' there.

From Har Ki Pairi, he is scheduled to proceed to Shanti Kunj which will be followed by his meeting with the saints of Akhada Parishad and Niranjani Akhada.

Nadda's 14 organisational meetings in Dehradun include his meetings with the state Cabinet and the party's core committee members besides those of booth and 'mandal' committees.

The visit is historic as it is for the first time in the history of any party that its national president will be sharing the dais with the mandal and booth committee presidents, Bhagat said.

It will give a big message about the equality and honour of party workers in the BJP, he said.

It is a matter of pride for the Pradesh BJP that the party president is beginning his 120-day countrywide tour from Uttarakhand, Bhagat said.

