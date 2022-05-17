New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Sharing the insights of Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda's interaction with the 14 foreign diplomats under the 'Know BJP' initiative on Monday, the party's Foreign Affairs Incharge Vijay Chauthaiwale said that most of the questions raised in the meeting were related to the growth and victory of the party in elections.

Nadda, on the occasion of BJP Foundation Day (on Monday), launched the initiative "Know BJP" to address the overseas audience and interacted with a group of Head of Missions, including the ambassadors and High Commissioners to India at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Under the initiative, the party's president interacted with the ambassadors of 14 countries, including Australia, Bhutan, Canada, Denmark, Dominica, Republic Fiji, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Suriname, and the United States.

According to Chauthaiwale, this was Nadda's second round of interaction with the foreign diplomats.

"During the interaction, the party president greeted everyone on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and talked about the Indian diaspora in foreign nationals who contribute to that country," said Chauthaiwale.

As per the foreign affairs in charge, the foreign diplomats who arrived here involved the ones from countries where Indians have been living for 150 years and have progressed there. "I would also mention amongst the arrived diplomats, a few including Indonesia and Suriname belonged to India, and hence it was a great coincidence to discuss the affairs," he added.

He also informed that during the meeting, Nadda also talked about the party structure, 'morcha' formation, overall way of working, internal democracy, and the services provided by the BJP.

"Despite being a political party, how the BJP works keeping in mind the human values; when students were stuck in Ukraine, how the members of the party went to their families to build endurance; the way they worked during the times of Coronavirus pandemic- be it providing the food packets or face mask or sanitizer or any other equipment, the BJP leader reiterated the humanitarian angle of the party before the foreign diplomats, and put forth his expectations for the continuance of such interactions.

According to Chauthaiwale, when a few foreign diplomats talked about the relations between them and India, they emphasized the encouragement of one-to-one talks between the two. (ANI)

