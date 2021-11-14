New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day trip to Uttarakhand from Monday during which he will participate in 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' and several organisational meetings.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said, in a statement, Nadda will attend the yatra in Chamoli and address a public meeting on Monday. He will then take part in several organisational meetings.

Also Read | Army Personnel Nabbed by Bihar ATS for Leaking Secret Information to Pakistani Handler.

On Tuesday, Nadda will have an interaction programme with 'Bengali samaj' in Rudrapur and later attend meetings with regional leaders.

Uttarakhand along with four other states will go to polls early next year.

Also Read | Fuel Excise Duty Reduction: Irked with Recent Cut, Haryana Petrol Pumps to go on 24-Hour Strike Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)