New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will visit Nagaland on February 22-23 to campaign, said sources on Tuesday.

Notably, with the Nagaland assembly election scheduled on Monday, alliance partners Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP have come forward with a joint declaration to appeal to the voters of Nagaland to cast their votes in favour of candidates contesting on the NDPP and BJP tickets.

Nagaland Chief Minister and NDPP leader, Neiphiu Rio said that the NDPP and BJP as an alliance partner with the seat sharing of 40:20 will emerge victorious in the ensuing election.

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls will take place on February 27 along with Meghalaya. The counting of votes will be held on March 2 along with Tripura. (ANI)

