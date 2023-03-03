Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) The National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) is helping in quickly catching offenders and solving criminal cases, a senior Haryana Police official said on Friday.

NAFIS, developed by the National Crime Records Bureau, is aimed to help in quick and easy disposal of cases with the help of centralised fingerprint database.

O P Singh, Director, Haryana State Crime Records Bureau (HSCRB), said Haryana has successfully implemented NAFIS by commissioning 69 workstations in 64 locations across the state.

"Here fingerprints from the arrestees/convicts are being uploaded on the central server. As many as 130 trained policemen are posted on these workstations," Singh said.

He said NAFIS is like giving unique identity card for criminals.

"Each criminal will have a separate unique code. After scanning, the data is being uploaded to the national server with complete information,” he added.

"NAFIS assigns a unique 10-digit National Fingerprint Number (NFN) to every person arrested for an offence. This unique ID will be used for the lifetime of the person, and different crimes registered under different FIRs will be linked to the same NFN.

"By digitising the records of fingerprint data as well as automating the collection, storage and matching of fingerprints, NAFIS will provide the much-needed unique identifier for each arrested person. This will be included in the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) database as the two are linked at the backend," Singh said.

He said last year, with the help of NAFIS, the HSCRB was successful in tracing about 1,247 cases, including 933 cases in the state and 314 in other states.

In January this year, about 842 cases were traced, out of which 647 were from the state and 195 from other states, he further said.

In an incident in Yamunanagar, a man had given a complaint to the local police that his cousin's body was found in his shop and jewellery was stolen, Singh said.

"In the said case, fingerprints were taken from the crime scene with the help of experts, and they were sent by the court to the State Crime Records Bureau for further matching. While taking action, the fingerprints of the accused correctly matched with the fingerprints taken from the crime scene, due to which the accused reached behind the bars,” the police officer said.

Haryana Police is also now preparing digital data of criminals who commit crimes in any corner of the country, he said.

"Like the common man's Aadhaar card, now 'digital kundli' of criminals is also being prepared. With its formation, the police from any corner of the country will get the complete history of a criminal with just one click,” Singh said.

