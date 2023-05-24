Kohima, May 24 (PTI) Naga People's Front (NPF) Wednesday said that it is the Naga leaders who are to be blamed for the delay in resolving the Naga peace talks and it will be wrong to blame the Centre for it at this juncture.

Also Read | Mumbai To Face Water Cut? City Needs Water as Only 19.5% Left in Dams, BMC Writes Letter To Maharashtra Government for Additional Supply.

NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu said the Nagas have too many organisations and leaders, ranging from those underground to those heading tribal groups, who are creating divisions and factions among the Nagas.

Also Read | Parliament Building Inauguration: 'Good To See It Built, but Idea Was Mooted When PV Narasimha Rao Was Prime Minister,' Says Ghulam Nabi Azad.

“Solution to the Naga issue does not require any new political philosophy. What is required is trust," he said at the central office bearers meeting of the NPF, which is an alliance of the BJP government in Nagaland and is present in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh besides Nagaland.

"It will be wrong to blame the Government of India at this juncture. We have to blame ourselves in delaying the solution,” he said.

He said despite the fast changes in every sphere of life, the Naga political problem has remained unchanged for over seven decades. This situation can be changed only if political and human approaches are adopted.

The political approach should be based on the history of the Nagas, Liezietsu, a former chief minister of the north eastern state, said.

“Let no politician ever try to misinterpret the Naga problem because it remains a reality even today as of old,” he added.

The NPF central office bearers during the meeting adopted a resolution urging the Centre, NSCN-IM and Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups, who are in talks, to expedite the political dialogue and bring it to its logical conclusion, sources in the party said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)