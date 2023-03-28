Kohima, Mar 28 (PTI) The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday resolved not to hold the elections to the urban local bodies (ULBs), which was scheduled to be conducted on May 16 after two decades.

Also Read | Delhi Sextortion Case: Five Pose As Cops, Extort Money From Victims Threatening to Leak Obscene Video Calls; Arrested.

The House passed a resolution in this regard, which was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister K G Kenye.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams Opposition Unity, Says They Have Started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'.

Several Naga tribal bodies and civil society organisations opposed holding the ULB election under the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001, asserting that it infringes on the special rights for Nagaland guaranteed by Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

The 2001 Act which was amended later made 33 per cent reservation for women mandatory to hold the ULB election.

The Assembly on Tuesday also passed a resolution to repeal the legislation.

ULB elections in the state have been long overdue as the last polls were held in 2004.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)