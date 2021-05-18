Kohima, May 18 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday appealed to all sections of people from Church organisations, Tribal Hohos, political parties and NGOs to set aside all differences and work collectively as members of one team to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that these are extraordinary times and all need to come together and work unitedly for the people of the state.

"In Nagaland too the second wave of coronavirus has reached us with positive cases on the increase and several precious lives succumbed to the disease," Rio said in a message.

"Our state needs all of us to pull our forces together and take every possible action to combat the challenges ahead," he said while asserting that the government is making all our efforts to protect and care for its citizens.

Rio said that a new full-fledged 176 bed COVID-19 hospital will be soon set up in Dimapur district while the government is also ramping up the COVID-19 vaccination drive with procurement of more vaccines.

Appreciating the frontline workers, especially those from the medical fraternity, for working day and night by taking the great risk to keep the people safe, Rio said in this time of crisis we need to extend all cooperation and assistance to ease their burden even by a small extent.

Maintaining that both private and government medical facilities are doing commendable works, the CM urged them all not to be disheartened during the difficult period but rather continue to give the best in taking care of fellow citizens.

He also said that the citizens must also do their bid by following the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in their everyday life.

"We are presently in total lockdown, which is creating immense inconvenience but it is due to the extraordinary scenario," he said.

Rio said, "We should be prepared that the lockdown may even be extended if the situation requires".

He sought the cooperation of all to ensure that the lockdown regulations are not compromised for the sake of our own safety and health.

"We have to be extra cautious and vigilant so that the disease does not spread to rural areas, which can have far reaching consequences. We know that the weeks and months ahead may be very difficult with greater challenges but assure that we are all together," he said.

Stating that every citizen is a member of team Nagaland, CM Rio was optimistic that "we will win this fight as one Naga family, while also expressing confidence that with the positive cooperation of all sections and protection of the God, Nagaland will overcome and emerge stronger."

"Together we shall overcome this pandemic. Stay Safe Stay Home," said Rio.

Meanwhile, the High Powered Committee (HPC) on COVID- 19 Nagaland headed by the CM on Tuesday took stock of all the COVID-19 related issues in all the district.

Government spokesperson on COVID-19 and Minister Neiba Kronu said the active coordination of the District Task Force (DTF) and the War Room will continue in order to address any immediate concerns in the district.

He informed that during the meeting the financial support required as presented by the DTF has been taken note of and in addition to the existing funds more will be provided depending on the requirements.

Asserting that the government is vigilant and is proactively responding to the needs of each district as per the situational assessment provided by the DTF, he said the preparedness of all the districts with regard to essential commodities are sufficient as of now.

