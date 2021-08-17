Kohima, Aug 17 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Tuesday launched a vision document setting sustainable development goals (SDG) for the year 2030 to make the state well-governed, peaceful and prosperous, where all citizens will get equitable opportunities.

Launching the "Nagaland SDG Vision 2030 – Leaving no one behind" here, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that it provides specific short, medium and long term strategies that the state should focus on to meet the aspirations of the people for sustainable livelihoods and living standards.

The document was prepared based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Altogether 17 specific goals were set for 2030, which include No poverty, Zero hunger, Good health & well-being, Quality education, Gender equality, Clean water & sanitation, Affordable & clean energy, Decent work & economic growth, and Industry, innovation & infrastructure.

Maintaining that the North-eastern states, especially the hill states, have lagged behind the rest of the country in terms of economic growth, the chief minister said that one of the reasons for this is low economic investments.

The rigid implantation norms of most of the development interventions of Centrally sponsored schemes coupled with the shorter working seasons due to the monsoon, the typical land ownership system of Nagaland and the comparatively higher cost of transportation pose big challenges for the state, Rio said.

The Centre should recognise the flexibility required in the funding and implementation of schemes for the hill states of the North-eastern region, the chief minister said.

Nagaland Minister for Planning and Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, Neiba Kronu launched the District SDG Localisation and Integration Manual on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog Adviser (SDGs), Sanyukta Samadar, said that the Ministry of DoNER and NITI Aayog have come up with a collaborative project in developing SDG index for 120 districts in the eight NE States which will be launched on August 25.

In SDG performance throughout the country, Nagaland is ranked 19th with a score of 61 and among the North-eastern states, it is in the fifth position, she said.

