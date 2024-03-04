Kohima, Mar 4 (PTI) The Nagaland State Election Commission (NEC) has initiated a special summary revision of the electoral rolls for municipal and town councils to conduct the urban local bodies (ULBs) polls after a gap of 20 years.

Addressing a press conference at his office here, state election commissioner (SEC) T. John Longkumer said the draft publication of the electoral rolls will take place on March 8, while the period for lodging claims and objections will be from March 11 to 20.

Also Read | Cash-for-Query Row: Delhi High Court Rejects Interim Injunction Against 'Defamatory' Posts on TMC Leader Mahua Moitra.

The period for disposal of claims and objections has been fixed from March 21 to 27, while the period for filing appeals to the respective appellate authorities will be from March 28 to April 3, he said, adding that the appellate authorities will dispose of the claims and objections from April 4 to 6.

Preparation of list of amendments after the decision of the appellate authority will be done from April 8 to 10 and final publication of electoral rolls is fixed for April 12, he said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Orders AAP To Vacate Its Political Office on Delhi High Court's Land by June 15.

He said it was necessary to revise and update the electoral rolls for all the 39 municipal and town councils for the conduct of general elections since the last revision was held on November 24, 2022.

The state government has conveyed administrative approval for the conduct of special summary revision of electoral rolls in the municipal and town councils on February 27, he said.

The government had announced conduct elections to ULBs several times, but objection from tribal bodies and civil society organisations against the 33 per cent women reservation and tax on land and properties had held back the polls.

In 2017, when the state government led by TR Zeliang tried to hold the elections, there was violence. Two persons were killed and government properties and offices were damaged. It also led to the fall of the Zeliang ministry.

The Neiphiu Rio-led all party government in March last year also announced conduct of an election with 33 per cent women reservation as directed by the Supreme Court.

However, following stiff resistance again, the government cancelled the elections and also repealed the Act of 2001 in March 2023.

Subsequently, the assembly passed the new Nagaland Municipal Act 2023 with 33 per cent women reservation in November.

The ULB elections matter is under the scrutiny of the apex court and the latest direction dated December 11, 2023 is that the entire process should be completed by April 30.

The election commissioner said the final call on the date of the poll will be taken only after the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls.

Longkumer expressed confidence to complete the process as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

The last ULB elections in Nagaland were held in 2004.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)