Kohima, Aug 7 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,551 on Saturday as 106 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 583, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 36, followed by Peren (27) and Kohima (15), it said, adding that the fresh fatality was registered in Mon district.

Also Read | India’s Real GDP Growth of 20% On Year-On-Year Expected in First Quarter of FY22: Report.

The state now has 1,398 active cases, while 25,757 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 75 in the last 24 hours, and 813 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 90.21 per cent.

Also Read | Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Efforts On To Lift 'Economic Blockade' and Resume Movement of Vehicles Between the Two States.

Nagaland has thus far tested over 2.75 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 6.29 lakh people, of whom 1.57 lakh have received both doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)