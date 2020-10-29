Kohima, Oct 29 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported the recovery 150 more COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 7,019, while 70 fresh positive cases pushed the tally to 8,894, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The recovery rate has improved to 78.91 per cent from Wednesdays 77.84 per cent.

The states coronavirus death toll increased to 40 after one patient died in Kohima, Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing, said. Nagaland currently has 1,758 active cases while 77 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The 70 fresh positive cases included 46 from Dimapur and 19 from Kohima.

Out of the 40 COVID fatalities, six persons died of other causes.

So far, a total of 97,298 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, Dr Hangsing said.

Of these samples, 60,194 have been sent for testing through RT-PCR, 33,270 through TruNat and 3,834 through Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

