Kohima, Aug 30 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,003 on Monday as 31 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 15, followed by Mokokchung (10), Kohima (4) and Phek (2), it said.

The state now has 767 active cases, while 27,735 people have so recovered from the disease, including 70 in the last 24 hours, and 884 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 92.44 per cent.

No patient has succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours keeping the death toll unchanged at 617.

Nagaland has thus far tested 3,18,791 samples for COVID-19 and inoculated over 8.51 lakh people, of whom 1.96 lakh received both doses, the bulletin said PTI NBS

