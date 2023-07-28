Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], July 28 (ANI): The passing out parade of 221 new recruits including 81 Riflewomen and 140 Riflemen was held on Friday at Assam Rifles Training Centre and School at Shokhuvi in Nagaland.

The parade marks the culmination of a rigorous recruit training schedule of boys and girls transforming into physically fit, mentally robust and professionally competent soldiers.

In an impressive ceremony marked by immaculate turnout and precision marching, a total of 221 Recruits including 81 Riflewomen took the ‘Oath of Affirmation’ to serve the nation selflessly with devotion.

The Parade was reviewed by Brigadier S K Sheoran, Deputy Inspector General, Assam Rifles Training Centre and School.

The occasion was also graced by the officers, families, school children, parents and guardians of the recruits and locals who witnessed the grand attestation parade.

Addressing the recruits, the Reviewing Officer highlighted the rich history and role of the Assam Rifles as the oldest Paramilitary Force of the country.

He congratulated the recruits and their proud parents on successful completion of training and wished them success and happiness in all their future endeavours.

The newly passed out Riflemen and Riflewomen will now join their respective Units and continue to serve the country thereby making it a moment of glory not only for the Assam Rifles but also to the entire nation. (ANI)

