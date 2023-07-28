Itanagar, July 28: A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 4 on the Richter Scale, hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district and adjoining areas on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. NCS said that the moderate intensity tremor was felt in Pangin and many other areas of the Siang district and adjoining areas causing some panic among the people. Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Pangin Region.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface. Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority said that there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-protective structures. Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

