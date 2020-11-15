Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 15 (ANI): Nagaland reported 135 new positive cases of COVID-19, said S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister on Sunday.

Pangnyu Phom said that out of the total cases detected today, Kohima reported 71 cases while Dimapur recorded 53 fresh cases of coronavirus.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Named As Next CM of Bihar, 16-17 Ministers Likely to Be Sworn In Along With Chief Minister.

Nine people were tested positive in Tuensang while Kiphire and Mon reported one cases each.

The minister added that 20 people have recovered from the disease. Eighteen patients recovered in Kohima while one person each recovered in Dimapur and Tuensang. (ANI)

Also Read | BJP Deliberating on Two Deputy Chief Ministers in Bihar, Says Party Leader Tarkishore Prasad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)