Patna, November 15: Newly-elected BJP legislature party leader Tarkishore Prasad on Sunday said that the party is deliberating on two Deputy Chief Ministers in Bihar. "I have been given big responsibility of the leader of the BJP legislature party and I will carry out the duty to the best of my ability," Prasad told ANI.

Asked if there will be two deputy chief ministers from BJP in Bihar, he said: "The party is deliberating on it. We will follow the directions of the party. I can't comment on it as of now." After Prasad's was appointed as the leader of BJP legislature party, Sushil Kumar Modi said no one can take away the post of the party worker and he will discharge the responsibility that will be given to him. Tarkishore Prasad Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader in Bihar, Reports Say May Replace Sushil Modi as Deputy CM.

Modi was the deputy chief minister in Nitish Kumar's last cabinet and also the leader of BJP's legislature party in Bihar before 2020 Assembly polls. "Congratulations to Tarkishoreji for being unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that somebody else might have not received it. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the worker," he said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the NDA was held where Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term. Nitish Kumar Named as Next CM of Bihar, Set to Become Chief Minister For 7th Time.

NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats. Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form NDA government. Later, he announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place on Monday. "Oath taking ceremony to be held tomorrow afternoon around 4.30 pm," Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)