Kohima, Jan 12 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported 199 new COVID-19 cases, 167 more than the previous day, pushing the tally in the state to 32,530, an official of the health department said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease for the sixth consecutive day.

Nagaland now has 242 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,439 people have recovered from the disease, including 15 in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus recovery rate has fallen from 94.10 per cent on Tuesday to 93.57 per cent during the day, the official said.

Altogether 1,146 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.

As many as 5,148 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated in the state till Tuesday.

A total of 13,52,144 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,65,192 people in the state thus far, the official said.

