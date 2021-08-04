Kohima, Aug 3 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,072 on Tuesday as 68 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Three fresh fatalities from Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung were reported during the day, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 577.

Dimapur recorded the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by Kohima (15) and Mokokchung (14), the bulletin said.

Ninety-nine more patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,437.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has marginally improved to 90.61 per cent from 90.47 per cent on Monday.

The state now has 1,261 active cases and 797 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

Nagaland has tested 2.67 lakh samples for the infection, and altogether, 6, 21,800 people have been inoculated till Monday.

