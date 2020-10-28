Kohima, Oct 28 (PTI) Nagaland has reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases in the last 24-hours as 114 patients were cured of the disease while 98 new infections, pushed the tally to 8,824, an official said on Wednesday.

With 114 people recovering from the disease, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 6,869, the official said.

"98 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today Dimapur 71, Kohima 13, Mon 5, Tuensang 3, Mokokchung 3, and Kiphire, Wokha and Zunheboto districts one each, said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

Also, 114 patients have recovered Dimapur 53, Kohima 46, Tuensang 13, Mon 2, he said.

Of the state's total 8,824 COVID-19 cases, 1,840 are active cases, while 6,869 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 77.84 per cent, he said.

So far 39 COVID-19 infected persons have died in the state, he said, adding that 28 have died due to infection while six deaths are not related to COVID-19 while five are under investigation.

Altogether 76 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

A total of 96,714 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state so far, he said.

Principal Director (PD) of Health and Family Welfare Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie told reporters that till mid-September the COVID-19 cases in the state was detected among returnees, frontline workers and security force personnel.

However, from September end there has been a surge in positive cases particularly in the state capital Kohima and commercial hub Dimapur within the community through contact tracing, he said.

Dr Suokhrie said though the infection is spreading within the community but, "we have not reached the community transmission stage."

The last one month has seen an increase in positive symptomatic cases, he said.

The overall positivity rate in the state is 8.5 per cent but during the last one month alone the positivity rate has been between 14 to 17 per cent, he said.

Dr Suokhrie said, "while there is no definitive treatment or vaccine for coronavirus infection, early testing and early diagnosis is the best measure to avoid severity and fatality due to COVID-19."

Asked about the stand of the Health Department on the directive of the Tourism Department asking government departments to initiate preparation for the forthcoming Hornbill Festival, the principal director said "the state is not prepared."

"The state is not prepared for any kind of festivals", he said, adding that virtual hornbill festival can be encouraged but not the mega event.

