Kohima, Jan 3 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday reported only one new case of COVID-19, pushing the tally in the state to 11,930, an official said.

Nine more patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 11,542, the official said.

"1 +ve case of #COVID-19 have been detected at Dimapur today. Also 9 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- Phek- 3 each, Mokokchung- 2 & Kohima- 1," Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

Nagaland on Saturday had reported zero COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has improved to 96.74 per cent from Saturday's 96.68 per cent, the official said.

The state now has 178 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 79, of which 69 are due to the contagion and 10 had comorbid conditions, Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

A total of 131 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Dimapur district has 6,402 COVID-19 cases, Kohima (3,713), Mon (603), Peren (502), Tuensang (244), Mokokchung (179), Zunheboto (142), Phek (47), Kiphire (41), Wokha (39) and Longleng (18).

Of the 11,930 COVID-19 cases, 4,872 are traced contacts, 4,656 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,836 returnees from other states and 566 frontline workers, he said.

Of the 178 active COVID-19 cases, Dimapur district has 71 cases, followed by Kohima (62), Mokokchung (40), Peren (4) and Kiphire (1).

So far, a total of 1,20,626 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, including 72,529 through RT-PCR, 36,742 on TrueNat and 11,355 on Rapid Antigen Test, said the health official.

