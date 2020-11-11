Kohima, Nov 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 recovery rate in Nagaland increased to an all time high of 89.73 per cent on Wednesday as 90 people were cured of the disease while 42 fresh infections pushed the tally to 9,578, a health department official said.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state rose to 8,595 on Wednesday, said the Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Also Read | Domestic Flight in India Allowed to Increase Operations From Existing to 60% to 70% of Pre-COVID Levels, Says Hardeep Singh Puri.

Nagaland at present has 838 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

"42 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Dimapur- 26, Kohima- 7, Mon- 4, Tuensang- 2, Mokokchung- Peren- Zunheboto- 1 each. Also, 90 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 64, Tuensang- 12, Kohima- 11, Zunheboto- 2, Kiphire- 1," said Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom in his twitter handle.

Also Read | Bihar Exit Polls Proved Wrong, Axis-My India Apologises for Inaccurate Election Result Predictions.

So far 53 COVID-19 infected patients have died, of which 44 are due to contagion, 6 are not related to COVID-19 and three deaths are under investigation, said Dr Hangsing.

Altogether 92 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The district wise distribution of confirmed cases are Dimapur (5,330), Kohima (2,841), Mon (569), Peren (314), Tuensang (158), Zunheboto (139), Mokokchung (120), Phek (37), Wokha (29), Kiphire (23) and Longleng (18).

Of the 9,578 confirmed cases, the segregated data comprises 4,088 armed forces or security personnel, 3,336 traced contacts, 1,686 returnees from other states and 468 frontline workers, he said.

The district wise active cases are Dimapur (518), Kohima (213), Mon (87), Peren (8), Mokokchung (7), Tuensang (3), Zunheboto (1) and Phek (1).

A total of 1,03,037 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland so far, he said, adding that 63,706 samples were tested through RT-PCR, 34,557 on TruNat and 4,774 on Rapid Antigen Test.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)