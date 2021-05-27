Kohima, May 27 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload breached the 21,000 mark on Thursday as the state reported 228 fresh cases, Health minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The new COVID-19 cases pushed the state's tally to 21,023, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 338 as 11 more persons succumbed to the disease, he said.

"228 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur-98, Kohima-54, Mokokchung-25, Tuensang-20, Phek-15, Zunheboto-6, Wokha-4, Longleng-Mon-2 each, Kiphire-Peren-1 each. 195 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-106, Kohima-47, Mokokchung- 17, Zunheboto-9, Tuensang-5, Wokha-Peren-Kiphire-3 each, Longleng-2," said the minister said in a tweet.

Nagaland currently has 4,941 active COVID-19 cases while 15,124 people have recovered from the disease including 195 on Thursday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 71.94 per cent.

At least 620 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, an official said.

A total of 1,85,944 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till Wednesday. It includes 88,023 on RT-PCR, 54,354 on TrueNat and 43,567 on Rapid Antigen Test, a health official said.

Meanwhile, state Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said so far a total of 2,12,759 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 54,033 beneficiaries have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Thurr said.

