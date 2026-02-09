Shimla, February 9: The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday ordered a series of transfers and postings involving IPS, IAS and HP Administrative Service (HPAS) officers. According to notifications issued by the Department of Personnel, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, IPS (HP:2012) has been posted as Managing Director, MILKFED, Himachal Pradesh, after his services were placed at the disposal of the department. He replaces Rajesh Sharma, IFS (HP:2000), who was holding additional charge of the post while serving as State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha.

In another order, the Governor directed that Abhishek Jain, IAS (HP:2002) will hold the additional charge of Secretary (Technical Education) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh. He is currently serving as Advisor (Regulatory Reforms) to the state government in New Delhi and also holds multiple key portfolios including Secretary (Finance, Planning, Economics & Statistics) and 20-Point Programme & JSV. Sissu Valley in Himachal Pradesh To Suspend All Tourism for 40 Days Starting January 20, Know Why.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Kumar, IAS (2010), presently Settlement Officer, Kangra Division, has been appointed Divisional Commissioner, Kangra Division, headquartered at Dharamshala.

The state government has also issued transfer and posting orders for HP Administrative Service officers.Jas Pal, HPAS (2024), Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Shillai in Sirmaur district, has been given additional charge of SDO (Civil), Kafota.Jagdeep Singh, HPAS (2025), currently awaiting posting, has been directed to report to the Department of Personnel for further posting. Om Prakash, HPAS (2025) has been posted as Joint Director, Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba. Mandi Landslide Video: Driver’s Alertness Saves Bus From Plunging Into Gorge, Clip Surfaces.

In a related decision, the government cancelled the posting order of Raman Gharsangi, HPAS (2017) as Additional Director at the same medical college, which had been issued on January 27, 2026. Separately, Naresh Kumar Verma, HPAS (2014) has been transferred from his position as Additional Director, Technical Education, Sundernagar (Mandi) and posted as Executive Director, HRTC, Shimla. He replaces Dr Bhuvan Sharma, HPAS (2018), who was holding additional charge as Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Shimla.

All the orders have been issued with immediate effect, and the officers concerned have been directed to assume charge accordingly.

