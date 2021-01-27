Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI) With the addition of 166 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached 1,32,990 on Wednesday, an official said.

While 248 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, three died of the infection on Wednesday, the official said.

This has taken the toll in the district to 4,140, and the number of recoveries to 1,25,667, he said.

The district is now left with 3,183 active cases, he added.

As per official data, 4,339 samples were tested during the day, and the number of tests conducted in the district has risen to 10,46,634.

Meanwhile, Nagpur district has registered 67.94 per cent vaccination target from January 16 till date.

